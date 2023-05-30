Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $17.33

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $185,593.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MeridianLink Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLNK opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -128.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.