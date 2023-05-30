Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.64 on Friday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,008.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,649 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.