Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $2.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.34 on Friday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

