Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $22.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

