Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 250

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.09).

MONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 228.33. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.60 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

