PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.71 and a beta of 0.91. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after buying an additional 711,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 607,248 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 314,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

