Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT at $5.50

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 851,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 11.8 %

FBIO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

