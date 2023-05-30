Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Chewy has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.