Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSCO opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,045.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 162,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 142,079 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,987,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

