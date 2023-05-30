ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

