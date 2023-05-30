C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $13,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

