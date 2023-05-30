PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PVH opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 48.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

