MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDB opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.31. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.22.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

