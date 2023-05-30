Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

