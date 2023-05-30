Natuzzi (NTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natuzzi Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natuzzi Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

