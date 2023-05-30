Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $93.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.