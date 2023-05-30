Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $88.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

