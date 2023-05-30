Brokerages Set EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target at $202.33

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQBBF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.