Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telesat during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Telesat during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Telesat by 43.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter.
Telesat Price Performance
Shares of TSAT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.05.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
