Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 68.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 93.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 240,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.