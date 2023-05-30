Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

