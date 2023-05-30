American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. American Software has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 209.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
