Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

