Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 927,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $41,748,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.