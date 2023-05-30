Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.9 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

