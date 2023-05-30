Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

