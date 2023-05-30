Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Issued By Zacks Research

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,319,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

