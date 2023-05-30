Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 246.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

