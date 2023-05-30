TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 330,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

