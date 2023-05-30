Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

