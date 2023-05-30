Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

