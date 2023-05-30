Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.4 %

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Shares of WWW opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.