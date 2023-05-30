Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Cut by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a P/E ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $630,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.92%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

