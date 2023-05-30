Pool Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool stock opened at $328.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 942,834.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pool by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

