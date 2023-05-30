Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avalon in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

