AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

