loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.6 %

LDI stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,302,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,486,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 505,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $965,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,858 over the last 90 days. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,885 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

