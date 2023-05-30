Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.55.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

