The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after buying an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

