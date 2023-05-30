Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Babylon by 1,051.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Babylon Stock Down 11.7 %
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.