Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Babylon by 1,051.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

