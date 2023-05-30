Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Babylon by 1,051.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,777 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Babylon Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.