Short Interest in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Drops By 21.8%

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

