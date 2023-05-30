ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
