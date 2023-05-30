Short Interest in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Drops By 21.5%

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SRV opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.