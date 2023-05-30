Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 21.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 307.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

