Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Declines By 21.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.69.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 307.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.