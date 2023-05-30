The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of C$169.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.00 million.

DSG stock opened at C$104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$74.73 and a 12 month high of C$109.92. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.39.

Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total value of C$2,003,667.12. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Parker sold 19,292 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.86, for a total transaction of C$2,003,667.12. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 15,536 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.68, for a total transaction of C$1,672,916.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $5,486,148. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

