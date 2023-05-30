Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.09.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

