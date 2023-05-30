CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50-$0.51 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.21-$2.39 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.14. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

