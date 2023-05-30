Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $12.60-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $12.60-$12.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $369.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.