Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Tilly's to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Tilly's has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.41–$0.27 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,498,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,701.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 848,276 shares of company stock worth $6,326,651. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

