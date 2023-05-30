Macy’s (M) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Macy’s has set its FY24 guidance at $3.67-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.67-$4.11 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

